Thank you for your interest in participating in my survey. This research study is about how full-time faculty and staff at Texas Tech University spend their time on work activities. We are interested in possible factors that might affect working conditions and productivity and plan to publish aggregated results from this study to help Texas Tech and other universities better achieve their missions.





The survey will take about 20 minutes and you will answer questions about your demographic characteristics, your work position and responsibilities, and the work activities you engaged in on your last working day. You also will be asked questions about your work productivity and how COVID restrictions have affected your work. Your participation is completely voluntary. You can skip any questions you are not comfortable with and stop at any point. If you would like to receive a payment of $10 for taking the survey, there will be a link after the last question to a separate survey that will collect your name and email address. Using this information, you promptly will be emailed a recipient information form that you will need to complete and return for submission to payroll (per OP 62.25). This completed form then will be provided to Charity Martinez, Business Manager in the Department of Personal Financial Planning, to process payment. We estimate that you will receive payment within two months. Note that because your contact information is collected at a separate link, you name and contact information will be collected separately from your survey responses and thus your survey responses will be anonymous.





There are no direct benefits from your participation.





There are no foreseeable risks to your participation. To protect your confidentiality no identifiers will be collected with the data. You will be directed to a separate link to collect your contact information for payment.





If you have any questions about his research, please contact Dr. Charlene Kalenkoski in the Department of Personal Financial Planning of Texas Tech University at charlene.kalenkoski@ttu.edu or 806-834-1211. If you have questions about your rights as a research participant, contact the Human Research Protection Program, Office of Research & Innovation, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.





We appreciate your time and effort for this research study.



