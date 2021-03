Would you like to learn new test taking strategies?

Next Monday, March 15th, Student Disability Services Administrators/Academic Counselors Crystal Fuqua and Abbi May are going to be hosting a workshop! The event will be from 3 - 3:45 pm and is open to all TTU students.





If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Elizabeth (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu). There are limited in-person spots available, but we will also be hosting the workshop virtually.