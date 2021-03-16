Are you currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC? Have you earned at least 40 credit hours? Do you have a 3.0 GPA? Apply now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php for the TECHniques Center.

Benefits of working with us:

- Located on campus

- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate

- Pay: $11/hr Graduate

- Fun environment

- Flexible Hours

- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized)

We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at: (806) 742-1822