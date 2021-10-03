Undocumented undergraduate and graduate students who graduated from a Texas high school are needed to participate in a research study about their experiences as a college student at Texas Tech. You will be asked to tell your story about your experiences in college from applying for admission to where you are now. Participants will take part in two interviews that will last a total of no more than 2 hours. A $25 gift card to Sonic will be provided to participants who complete the study.

If you are interested in participating in this study or have questions, please contact Connie Brown at connie.brown@ttu.edu or call her at 806-778-6186. You may also contact Dr. Stephanie J. Jones at stephanie.j.jones@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the TTU HRPP Office.