Dr. Holly Guise to Speak on Native American Women's Activism

Please join us for this event, which is free and open to the public, though advance registration is required ( https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gRQOt4K-TV6iEZbmUQK2Fg). Please contact Dr. Emily Skidmore (emily.skidmore@ttu.edu) with any questions. Thank you!


Bio: Dr. Guise is an Assistant Professor of History at the University of New Mexico. Her manuscript in progress, "World War II and the First Peoples of the Last Frontier: Alaska Native Voices and Wartime Alaska" focuses on gender, Unangan (Aleut) relocation and internment camps, Native activism/resistance, and Indigenous military service during the war. Her research methods bridge together archives, tribal archives, community-based research, and oral histories with Alaska Native elders and veterans. She recently published an article titled, "Elizabeth Peratrovich , the Alaska Native Sisterhood, and Indigenous Women's Activism, 1945-1948." in Suffrage at 100, edited by Stacie Taranto and Leandra Zarnow (Johns Hopkins University Press, autumn 2020.
3/9/2021

Emily Skidmore

emily.skidmore@ttu.edu

History

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/10/2021

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gRQOt4K-TV6iEZbmUQK2Fg

