Wednesday, March 17th, 2-3pm

This is an online event.

This engaging, interactive presentation will give you the tools you need to stop avoiding difficult conversations. You will learn strategies for managing your own emotions and thoughts, as well as strategies for creating productive and edifying discussions. Learn how to master the art of difficult conversations.





Register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Managing Difficult Conversations" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu