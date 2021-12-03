TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Department of Military Science, Army ROTC
Texas Tech University Army ROTC offers 2-4 year scholarship for students interested in commissioning as an Army Officer upon graduation. To qualify you must be a US citizen, 2.5 GPA, pass the Army Physical Fitness Test, interview and receive a qualifying medical physical. For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or george.hampton@ttu.edu.
3/12/2021

George Hampton

george.hampton@ttu.edu

Military Science

Event Date: 3/12/2021

Texas Tech University Army ROTC

