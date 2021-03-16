TTU HomeTechAnnounce

If your interested a attending a summer internship the Department of Military Science is the right fit for you. To qualify you must be a US citizen, enrolled in the ROTC program and be willing to commission as an Army Officer upon graduation. For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or george.hampton@ttu.edu.
3/16/2021

George Hampton

george.hampton@ttu.edu

Military Science

Time: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/16/2021

Texas Tech University Army ROTC

