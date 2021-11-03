The community healing space is a place for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in conjunction with the broader Texas Tech Community to come together and process the effects of societal “isms”, obtain valuable resources, explore strategies for self-care, and share education on how to move forward as a unified and thriving campus community.



https://bit.ly/3vbz1FF . We will be meeting Thursday, March 11th and Thursday March 18th from 5:30pm - 7pm. If you are interested in participating in this space, please utilize the link to register, Posted:

3/10/2021



Nefertiti Beck



Nefertiti.Beck@ttu.edu



SILC



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/11/2021



Zoom



