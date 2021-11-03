The community healing space is a place for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in conjunction with the broader Texas Tech Community to come together and process the effects of societal “isms”, obtain valuable resources, explore strategies for self-care, and share education on how to move forward as a unified and thriving campus community.
If you are interested in participating in this space, please utilize the link to register, https://bit.ly/3vbz1FF . We will be meeting Thursday, March 11th and Thursday March 18th from 5:30pm - 7pm.