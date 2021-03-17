Would you like to learn the language of Homer, Aristotle, Sophocles, and the New Testament? Stop by our information session!





When: Wednesday, March 24th at 2 pm

Where: Near the fountain between the Education, English/Philosophy, and CMLL buildings to chat with current students and faculty and find out more!





Introduction to Ancient Greek (GRK 1501) will be offered this fall, MWF 12-12:50 pm. For more information about this event or the class in general contact Dr. Tortorelli (

) or Dr. Roy (sydnor.roy@ttu.edu)