TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Did you know you can study Ancient Greek at TTU?
Would you like to learn the language of Homer, Aristotle, Sophocles, and the New Testament? Stop by our information session! 

When: Wednesday, March 24th at 2 pm 
Where: Near the fountain between the Education, English/Philosophy, and CMLL buildings to chat with current students and faculty and find out more!

Introduction to Ancient Greek (GRK 1501) will be offered this fall, MWF 12-12:50 pm.  For more information about this event or the class in general contact Dr. Tortorelli (william.tortorelli@ttu.edu) or Dr. Roy (sydnor.roy@ttu.edu) 
Posted:
3/17/2021

Originator:
Cornelia Roy

Email:
sydnor.roy@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


Categories