Zora J. Murff: Looking as a Radical Act

March 26, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 PM.

Zora J. Murff's body of photographs At No Point In Between characterizes how documentation of anti-black violence has been used to shame black individuals and how we have used those images inversely to interrupt the collective belief of a racial hierarchy. Challenging the use of image as objective document, Murff addresses the convergence of physical and social landscapes, reinterpreting complex narratives about race, power and violence. Creating a collection of images scrutinized in their historical and contemporary contexts, At No Point In Between connects the body and landscape, fast and slow violence, providing an understanding of systemic white supremacy and the resulting violence therein.

Murff is the second presenter in the Spring 2021 Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speaker's Series.





Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

