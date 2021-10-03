The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Adobe educational event on Wednesday, March 17, 3pm-5pm (CDT). Adobe provides TTU with a variety of software programs that facilitate learning, productivity, collaboration, and creativity.

The educational event will include the following topics from Adobe professionals:

Enhancing Creativity in Education

Re-Purpose Digital Content for Use on Any Device

Create and Optimize Digital Publications

Maximize Instructional Time

Question and Answer Time

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 17

Time: 3pm-5pm (CDT)

Location:

Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation