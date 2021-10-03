TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Adobe Virtual Educational Event on March 17, 3pm-5pm (CDT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Adobe educational event on Wednesday, March 17, 3pm-5pm (CDT). Adobe provides TTU with a variety of software programs that facilitate learning, productivity, collaboration, and creativity. 

 

The educational event will include the following topics from Adobe professionals:

 

  • Enhancing Creativity in Education
  • Re-Purpose Digital Content for Use on Any Device 
  • Create and Optimize Digital Publications
  • Maximize Instructional Time
  • Question and Answer Time

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 17

Time: 3pm-5pm (CDT)

Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom.  Please RSVP to the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation
Posted:
3/10/2021

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


