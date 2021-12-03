Raider Education is currently seeking applicants for a Student Assistant Position!

Raider Education is currently seeking a student assistant to help with development and facilitation of Raider Education curriculum, and to support the marketing efforts of the department. Raider Education is looking to hire for the remainder of the spring semester and through the summer if available.

For specific details of the position, qualifications, and to apply, visit the POSTING on the Texas Tech University student jobs website.

Department Description:

Raider Education seeks to increase opportunities for cultural intelligence, civility, and inclusive leadership skill development for all students at Texas Tech University. Through partnerships across campus with faculty, staff, and students, Raider Education provides individual trainings, group workshops, and classroom curriculum support in a student-focused model that emphasizes actions on campus. Raider Education curriculum is developed and led in a peer-development model to include topics that foster inclusion, civility, equity, justice, and community and can be adapted to meet the goals of a diverse range of participant groups.

Job Responsibilities:

1. Program Support (60%): The student assistant will collaborate with the Director in the research, design, and delivery of educational programming, to include cultural competence and inclusive leadership workshops, classroom and organizational presentations. The student assistant will consult with potential workshop participants, in collaboration with the Director, to assess participant goals and design curriculum to meet participant needs. The student assistant will collaborate with the Director to provide training to peer education volunteers working in Raider Education.

2. Office Support (40%): The student assistant will assist with the development of promotional materials; gathering, analyzing, and assessing data; recruiting workshop participants and peer educators; and other general office tasks as assigned.