NSF-Research Experiences for Undergraduates
NSF-Research Experiences for Undergraduates

Mathematical, Statistical and Computational Methods for
Problems in the Life Sciences

Virtual Program
June 7, 2021 - July 30, 2021
Texas Tech University

Eligibility:  U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident
Stipend:  $4,400
Application Deadline:  April 15, 2021

* Project 1:  Numerical Analysis and Simulation for Nernst-Planck Model
                    Faculty Mentor:  Chunmei Wang
* Project 2:  Environmental Heterogeneity in Zoonotic Infection Deseases
                    Faculty Mentor:  Linda J S Allen
* Project 3:  Einstein paradigm of non-linear Brownian motion, Theory and Application
                    Faculty Mentor:  Akif Ibragimov

REU Activities:  Eight-week program that includes Orientation, Short Courses on Mathematical, Statistical and Computational topics and use of Software, Professional development, Focused research activities guided by Faculty, Collaboration with 2 or 3 students on a Research Project, Outside speakers, Student poster and oral presentations, Written project reports, Student social activities

More details please visit http://www.math.ttu.edu/undergraduate/reu2021/
Application https://www.mathprograms.org/db/programs/1105/
Questions please contact math.reu@ttu.edu

Financial Support
*National Science Foundation
(this material is based upon work supported by the NSF under Grant No. DMS-2050133)
*Mathematics & Statistics, TTU
