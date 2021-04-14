NSF-Research Experiences for Undergraduates

Mathematical, Statistical and Computational Methods for Problems in the Life Sciences

Virtual Program June 7, 2021 - July 30, 2021 Texas Tech University

Eligibility: U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident Stipend: $4,400 Application Deadline: April 15, 2021

* Project 1: Numerical Analysis and Simulation for Nernst-Planck Model Faculty Mentor: Chunmei Wang * Project 2: Environmental Heterogeneity in Zoonotic Infection Deseases Faculty Mentor: Linda J S Allen * Project 3: Einstein paradigm of non-linear Brownian motion, Theory and Application Faculty Mentor: Akif Ibragimov

REU Activities: Eight-week program that includes Orientation, Short Courses on Mathematical, Statistical and Computational topics and use of Software, Professional development, Focused research activities guided by Faculty, Collaboration with 2 or 3 students on a Research Project, Outside speakers, Student poster and oral presentations, Written project reports, Student social activities

More details please visit http://www.math.ttu.edu/undergraduate/reu2021/ Application https://www.mathprograms.org/db/programs/1105/ Questions please contact math.reu@ttu.edu

Financial Support *National Science Foundation

(this material is based upon work supported by the NSF under Grant No. DMS-2050133) *Mathematics & Statistics, TTU



4/14/2021



Betty Thomas



BettyAnn.Thomas@ttu.edu



Mathematics and Statistics





