NSF-Research Experiences for Undergraduates
Mathematical, Statistical and Computational Methods for
Problems in the Life Sciences
Virtual Program
June 7, 2021 - July 30, 2021
Texas Tech University
Eligibility: U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident
Stipend: $4,400
Application Deadline: April 15, 2021
* Project 1: Numerical Analysis and Simulation for Nernst-Planck Model
Faculty Mentor: Chunmei Wang
* Project 2: Environmental Heterogeneity in Zoonotic Infection Deseases
Faculty Mentor: Linda J S Allen
* Project 3: Einstein paradigm of non-linear Brownian motion, Theory and Application
Faculty Mentor: Akif Ibragimov
REU Activities: Eight-week program that includes Orientation, Short Courses on Mathematical, Statistical and Computational topics and use of Software, Professional development, Focused research activities guided by Faculty, Collaboration with 2 or 3 students on a Research Project, Outside speakers, Student poster and oral presentations, Written project reports, Student social activities
More details please visit http://www.math.ttu.edu/undergraduate/reu2021/
Application https://www.mathprograms.org/db/programs/1105/
Questions please contact math.reu@ttu.edu
Financial Support
*National Science Foundation
(this material is based upon work supported by the NSF under Grant No. DMS-2050133)
*Mathematics & Statistics, TTU