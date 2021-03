During difficult times, we often seek the solace and renewal that we find in both human companionship and in the natural beauty around us.

Join the Texas Tech University Choir, under the direction of Alan Zabriskie, for a live-streamed choral concert entitled “Through Love to Light: Songs of Peace and Joy.”

The concert will feature the music of Barber, Hagenberg, Runestad, Parry, and others.







www.youtube.com/TTUSCHOOLOFMUSIC @6pm