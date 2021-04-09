NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR A DIVERSITY AND EQUITY AWARD

Student Awards for Excellence in Diversity and Equity

Students nominated for this award will be evaluated on their efforts to engage in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity and inclusion at Texas Tech University. Up to three (3) students will each be awarded a $500 scholarship for their contributions to the Texas Tech community as related to advancement in research, community building, engagement, and advocacy that advances the climate of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Tech. Nominated students must have demonstrated a strong record of engagement, mentorship, campus change, and/or outreach that positively impacts the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Texas Tech. Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to receive this award.

Staff Award for Excellence in Diversity and Equity

Staff members nominated for this award will be evaluated on their efforts to engage in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity and inclusion at Texas Tech University. A $1,500 professional development award will be given to a staff member in recognition of their contributions to the Texas Tech community as related to advancement in research, community building, engagement, and advocacy that advances the climate of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Tech that would be considered above and beyond the scope of their general duties and responsibilities. Nominated staff members must have demonstrated a strong record of engagement, mentorship, administration, and/or outreach that positively impacts the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Faculty Awards for Excellence in Diversity and Equity

Faculty members nominated for this award will be evaluated on their efforts to engage in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity and inclusion at Texas Tech University. A $2,500 research award will be given to a one tenured faculty member and one tenure-track faculty member who have demonstrated a strong record of published research academic visibility, teaching, mentorship, and/or outreach that positively impacts the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The award is based on recognition of nominated faculty members’ contributions to the Texas Tech community as related to advancement in research, community building, engagement, and advocacy that advances the climate of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Tech that would be considered above and beyond the scope of their role or general research activity.

Nominations for the President’s Excellence in Diversity and Equity Awards can be made online at https://ttudiversity.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1HUtdpX2M7XskUS until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021.

AWARD RECIPIENTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN A PRESS RELEASE FROM PRESIDENT SCHOVANEC AND WILL RECEIVE A PLAQUE ACKNOWLEDGING THEIR EFFORTS.