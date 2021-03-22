|
Technical presentation "Utilizing GLEAMM Testbeds for Smart Grid Education and Research". The focus of the presentation will be on load shedding based on the criticality levels during emergency conditions. During grid outages, the building loads can be partially shed to ensure service continuity of critical loads with the available distributed energy resources. Please contact tracie.mcclaran@ttu.edu for Zoom meeting details.
|Posted:
3/17/2021
Originator:
Tracie McClaran
Email:
tracie.mcclaran@ttu.edu
Department:
Strategic Partnership
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/22/2021
Location:
Zoom
