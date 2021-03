Get Paid to Make a Difference on Campus with RISE!

Join the RISE team and become a peer educator! This PAID leadership opportunity is perfect for any student wanting to make positive changes on campus through teaching about wellness

Apply now: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/peereducation/PE.php Posted:

3/17/2021



Originator:

Esmeralda Aguilera



Email:

Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities