The Tech College Republicans will be hosting another bi-weekly meeting off-campus, which will include getting people deputized to register voters for the next election cycle. After this meeting, the officers encourage members to meet us at Spanky's for our St. Patrick's Day Social and to get to know one another. We love being able to talk to our members, and some of our closest friends are those that share common interests. Even if you cannot make it to the general meeting, we highly encourage everyone to meet us at Spanky's to hang out! Come join the best party on campus!

3/16/2021



Ashley Davidson



Ashley.Davidson@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 3/17/2021



Location:

1308 Crickets Avenue



