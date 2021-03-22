Preparing for Evaluation Season

Check out these professional development opportunities!

Evaluation season is just around the corner. Can you believe its that time of year already?

We have a full slate of professional development opportunities via Zoom to prepare you for this season and beyond!





Effective Feedback Coffee Break

April 1st from 2pm-2:30pm via Zoom

The process and task of providing feedback often feels like a perfunctory chore, a joyless necessity, and a waste of time and energy. But it doesn’t have to—and shouldn’t—be that way.

This presentation will remove the drudgery and dread and show you how to view feedback as an opportunity for dialogue, connection, and encouragement. The ability to provide and interpret effective feedback is a vital component of a healthy employee, leader, and team member.

This training will give you the knowledge, tools, and resources you need to master this genre of communication.

Register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu

Servant Leadership Coffee Break

Wednesday, April 14th, 2-2:30pm

Register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu





Conflict Management Coffee Breaks

Conflicts at work, at home or in life got you down? Join us for this two-part coffee break as we unpack ways to deal with conflict constructively.

Conflict Management Part 1: Tuesday, April 20th from 2-2:30pm

Conflict Management Part 2: Tuesday, April 27th from 2-2:30pm

Register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu