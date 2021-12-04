TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Preparing for Evaluation Season

Check out these professional development opportunities!

Evaluation season is just around the corner. Can you believe its that time of year already?

We have a full slate of professional development opportunities via Zoom to prepare you for this season and beyond!


Servant Leadership Coffee Break

Wednesday, April 14th, 2-2:30pm

Register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu


Conflict Management Coffee Breaks

Conflicts at work, at home or in life got you down? Join us for this two-part coffee break as we unpack ways to deal with conflict constructively.

Conflict Management Part 1: Tuesday, April 20th from 2-2:30pm

Conflict Management Part 2: Tuesday, April 27th from 2-2:30pm

Register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu
