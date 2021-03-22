Anyone interested in an exciting opportunity to work abroad should attend this online meeting. Dr. John Barkdull, Director of Global Studies and Peace Corps Prep advisor, and Maria Goodfellow, Peace Corps recruiter for the Southwest region, will present information on earning credentials at TTU to improve your chances of selection to be a Peace Corps volunteer. Peace Corps Prep is a certificate program sponsored by the Peace Corps and administered at universities and colleges across the country. The Peace Corps is a US government entity that sends volunteers to dozens of countries around the world, working on development projects, education, health and the environment. The Peace Corps is an excellent gateway to long-term international careers.

Peace Corps Recruiter is inviting you to a scheduled ZoomGov meeting. Join ZoomGov Meeting https://peacecorps.zoomgov.com/j/1611372989 Meeting ID: 161 137 2989 Posted:

3/15/2021



Originator:

John Barkdull



Email:

JOHN.BARKDULL@ttu.edu



Department:

Political Science



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/22/2021



Location:

Online



