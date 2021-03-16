The UCC invites you to participate in the Universum CareerTest 2021 during the next 10 business days to be entered into a drawing to continue to win awesome prizes (think Amazon, JCPenney, MarketStreet,, BestBuy, Visa Gift Card and Barnes and Noble)! Just complete the survey and enter your email at the end to be entered. Please email Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu with a screen shot if you did not find the page at the end.





Why should you participate in the CareerTest?

-Receive a description of your professional profile and a comparison of salary expectations with other students

-Have the opportunity to tell us how we can improve the career services offered at TTU

-Express your professional preferences so that employers are universities know what really interests you





This is a powerful tool used by over one million students annually, around the world.





http://careertest.universumglobal.com/s/21ustexastech Take the CareerTest here:





For questions or comments please email ask@career-test.com