On Thursday, March 25, from 6-7:45pm CT (Zoom), the TTU Department of History, Humanities Center, Honors College, Vernacular Music Center, and College of Visual & Performing Arts present trumpeter/scholar Dr Ron McCurdy’s LANGSTON HUGHES PROJECT (LHP), a virtual words / music /film multimedia event celebrating Hughes’ kaleidoscopic Jazz poem suite, “Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz.” The performance links Hughes’ poetry with live jazz performance, recreating a magical moment bridging the Harlem Renaissance and the watershed Black Arts performance explosion of the twentieth century.

From March 18-25, the LHP film will be available for streaming via unique video link; area educators can register, download educational materials from the Project website at www.langstonhughesproject.org/epk/ to download curriculum, access audio and video, and receive educational materials especially calibrated to their students’ learning.

Those wishing to access the film (especially educators seeking the accompanying pedagogical materials) should enter their contact information at the following Google form: https://forms.gle/LaPBtvMHMkiYDmgo7

On March 25, following a live Zoom set of jazz saxophone/piano duos from TTU SOM faculty Stephen Jones and Ben Haugland, we will air “Mood 6” from the film, following up with a live discussion and Q&A webinar (also Zoom) with Dr McCurdy, facilitated by Dr Jacqueline Henninger (Associate Director for Performance, Education, and Applied Studies and Associate Professor of Music Education) and Domonique Murphy, student in the Honors College.

During the webinar discussion, teachers, students, and the general public will have the opportunity to submit comments and questions for Dr McCurdy’s and the facilitators’ responses.

Admission is free but requires advance registration. Contact Dr. Miguel Levario (miguel.levario@ttu.edu) for more information.

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Mar 25, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Topic: The Langston Hughes Project

Please click the link below to register for the webinar

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-KOVh4m4TtCsGUThGK8RAg

March 18-25

The film is available for streaming, from one week in advance, with a special emphasis upon making the link and Dr McCurdy’s rich collection of support materials available to area educators (especially in public schools).

March 25 timetable

6:00pm Opening set by Steve Jones & Ben Haugland 6:20 “Mood 6” film excerpt (streamed) 6:30 Introductions: Dr Ron McCurdy (guest), Dr Jacque Henninger (facilitator) Domonique Murphy (student representative) Discussion ~7:00 live Q&A from/with the Zoom audience

March 25-April 1

Access to LHP film-link continues and educators will have the opportunity follow up with organizers.