The Rawls Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Committee presents "Creating Inclusive Campus Spaces," a panel discussion.
Moderator:
Elizabeth Karam, Associate Professor of Management
Panelists:
Genevieve Durham DeCesaro, Professor of Dance and Interim Dean, Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
Jesse Jou, Assistant Professor of Directing
Suzanne Tapp, Executive Director, Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center (TLPDC)
Aliza Wong, Professor of History and Interim Dean, Honors College
To register, https://rawlscollegettu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nyeDEa8JS5Os4_lE2rP-2w
We will reserve time for Q&A at the end of the session.