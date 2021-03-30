



The Rawls Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Committee presents "Creating Inclusive Campus Spaces," a panel discussion.Moderator:Elizabeth Karam, Associate Professor of ManagementPanelists:Genevieve Durham DeCesaro, Professor of Dance and Interim Dean, Talkington College of Visual & Performing ArtsJesse Jou, Assistant Professor of DirectingSuzanne Tapp, Executive Director, Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center (TLPDC) Aliza Wong, Professor of History and Interim Dean, Honors College

To register, https://rawlscollegettu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nyeDEa8JS5Os4_lE2rP-2w

We will reserve time for Q&A at the end of the session. Posted:

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM

Event Date: 3/30/2021



Zoom Webinar



