Creating Inclusive Campus Spaces
The Rawls Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Committee presents "Creating Inclusive Campus Spaces," a panel discussion.

Elizabeth Karam, Associate Professor of Management

Genevieve Durham DeCesaro, Professor of Dance and Interim Dean, Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
Jesse Jou, Assistant Professor of Directing
Suzanne Tapp, Executive Director, Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center (TLPDC)
Aliza Wong, Professor of History and Interim Dean, Honors College

To register, https://rawlscollegettu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nyeDEa8JS5Os4_lE2rP-2w

We will reserve time for Q&A at the end of the session.
3/22/2021

Kirsten Cook

kirsten.cook@ttu.edu

Rawls College of Business

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Event Date: 3/30/2021

Zoom Webinar

