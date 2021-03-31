Join us for our inaugural Science Meets Popular Culture discussion, "Memory at the Movies," by Michael J. Serra Ph.D., from the Department of Psychological Sciences.

Dr. Serra will discuss several topics related to memory – both within the bounds of current reality and fanciful depictions of memory that are currently closer to science fiction – that have been depicted in popular movies, such as:

• basic memory processes (“Inside Out”) • memory erasure (“Men in Black,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) • memory implanting (“Total Recall,” “Blade Runner 2049”) • genetic memories (“Alien: Resurrection”) • superior memories (“Rain Man”)

3/17/2021



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library



12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

3/31/2021



Online



