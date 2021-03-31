TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Science Meets Popular Culture Series
Join us for our inaugural Science Meets Popular Culture  discussion, "Memory at the Movies," by Michael J. Serra Ph.D., from the Department of Psychological Sciences.

Dr. Serra will discuss several topics related to memory – both within the bounds of current reality and fanciful depictions of memory that are currently closer to science fiction – that have been depicted in popular movies, such as:

basic memory processes (“Inside Out”)
memory erasure (“Men in Black,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”)
memory implanting (“Total Recall,” “Blade Runner 2049”)
genetic memories (“Alien: Resurrection”)
superior memories (“Rain Man”)

To register, click here.
Posted:
3/17/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/31/2021

Location:
Online

