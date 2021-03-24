TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Al otro lado del río: Stories of the Borderlands Wed. 3/24, 12-1:30

This roundtable brings diverse borderland stories into sharper focus thanks to the artists who have critically captured the journeys migrants face to reach an imagined promised land. Through these artists' gaze, it is possible to begin developing some answers for the present and the future of immigration. 

Panelists: 

Fernando Frías, Director, Producer, Writer. 

Elvira Carrizal-Dukes, Ph.D., Director, Producer, Writer, Graphic Artist. 

Iván Uriel Atanacio Medellín, Writer, Academic, Political Scientist, Documentary Maker. 

Britta Anderson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Spanish, Texas Tech.


Moderator: Gabriel Domínguez Partida, Assistant Director of the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication


Co-sponsored by the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication and College of Media & Communication 

 

3/17/2021

Kenton Wilkinson

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

CoMC Dept of JEM

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 3/24/2021

via Zoom

