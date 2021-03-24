This roundtable brings diverse borderland stories into sharper focus thanks to the artists who have critically captured the journeys migrants face to reach an imagined promised land. Through these artists' gaze, it is possible to begin developing some answers for the present and the future of immigration. Panelists: Fernando Frías, Director, Producer, Writer. Elvira Carrizal-Dukes, Ph.D., Director, Producer, Writer, Graphic Artist. Iván Uriel Atanacio Medellín, Writer, Academic, Political Scientist, Documentary Maker. Britta Anderson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Spanish, Texas Tech.

Moderator: Gabriel Domínguez Partida, Assistant Director of the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication

Co-sponsored by the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication and College of Media & Communication For Zoom login credentials please contact gabriel.partida@ttu.edu

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 3/24/2021



