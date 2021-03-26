School of Art Announces the Spring 2021 Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speaker's Series. All presentations are presented via virtual webinar. Registration is required. Go to the Landmark Arts Speakers Series webpage for details and registration links for the respective presentations. All presentations are free and open to the public.





Zora J Murff: Looking as a Radical Act







April 2nd from 12:00-1:00 PM

Lisa Jarrett: Socially Engaged Practice at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School Museum of Contemporary Art





April 23rd from 12:00-1:00 PM

Amy Elkins: Visualizing Mass Incarceration





April 30th from 12:00-1:00 PM

Claudia Zapata: ¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now





Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

