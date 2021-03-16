Texas Tech University Center for Early Head Start serves families and children in Lubbock at our location at 3315 E Broadway. Each year, we open our "Baby Bucks Store" and encourage families to shop for items they need for their child using "bucks" they've earned throughout the year.





We are preparing for our store to open on April 6th and need donations of boys and girls spring/summer clothing ages Infant up to 6X. Shoes, socks, underwear, pajamas, and lightweight jackets would also be welcomed!





Donations can be dropped off at our center between the hours of 8:00 and 3:00 daily or call 765-2737 to arrange for home pick-up. Have more questions? Email andrea.bewley@ttu.edu for further information. Thanks so much!