The Carol of Lights® Student Art Competition was created to give Texas Tech University Students the opportunity to express their creativity and love for the Carol of Lights® event through creating original artwork. All of the submissions will be judged by a panel of judges and ranked based on the piece’s creativity, style, and it’s interpretation of the Carol of Lights® event. The selected submission(s) will receive a cash prize of $250.00. Online submissions of photos of art work and photography pieces are due by Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Original artwork, excluding photography, should be submitted in person to the University Housing Office located in the Wiggins Complex (3211 18th St) to Anna Burton by 8a.m. on, Friday, April 9, 2021.. You will be asked to attach a photo of your artwork, or the original digital file as a .jpg, .pdf, .pub, or .png file as a part of your application due on Friday, April 9, 2021.