As part of Jaggaer's ongoing efforts to improve their product and overall user experience, Jaggaer has decided to update the current eProcurement and Invoicing modules in TechBuy. This new user experience will feel more modern, streamlined, and simplified. The Shopping, Requisition, Purchase Order, Receipts, & Invoicing features will be affected by the new user experience.



The new user experience will be rolled out to Techbuy on April 9, 2021. TechBuy Support will be hosting Microsoft Teams training for the new experiences and encourages all users to attend at least one training.

If someone within your department also uses TechBuy please forward a meeting invitation to them.

