Recovery Ally Training
The Association of Students About Service (A.S.A.S.) For Diversity Week this year, our organization is hosting a recovery ally training on Wednesday, March 24th from 1:00-2:30pm. This event will be a hybrid event taking place in the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities and via Zoom link. We would like to invite you to come and join us. We hope you will use this as an opportunity to learn how to be a friend to those who have struggled with substance use and process disorders. Limited spots are available. Below are the links to register 

In Person registration link https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/6974934 

Link to register for Zoom: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/6975919
Posted:
3/18/2021

Originator:
Joshua Windle

Email:
joswindl@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 3/24/2021

Location:
CCRC

