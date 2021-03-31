Would you like to learn how to be an expert at presenting? Wednesday, March 31st, TECHniques Center Master Tutor Courtney Gragson is going to be hosting a workshop about presentation skills! The event will be from 10 - 10:45 am and is open to all TTU students. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Elizabeth (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu). There are limited in-person spots available, but we will also be hosting the workshop virtually.

Posted:

3/22/2021



Originator:

Elizabeth Hansen



Email:

elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Date: 3/31/2021



Location:

Weeks Hall or Virtual



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

