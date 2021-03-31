TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Presentation Skills Workshop
Would you like to learn how to be an expert at presenting? Wednesday, March 31st, TECHniques Center Master Tutor Courtney Gragson is going to be hosting a workshop about presentation skills! The event will be from 10 - 10:45 am and is open to all TTU students. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Elizabeth (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu). There are limited in-person spots available, but we will also be hosting the workshop virtually.
3/22/2021

Elizabeth Hansen

elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu

Student Disability Services

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Date: 3/31/2021

Weeks Hall or Virtual

