|
Would you like to learn how to be an expert at presenting? Wednesday, March 31st, TECHniques Center Master Tutor Courtney Gragson is going to be hosting a workshop about presentation skills! The event will be from 10 - 10:45 am and is open to all TTU students. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Elizabeth (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu). There are limited in-person spots available, but we will also be hosting the workshop virtually.
|Posted:
3/22/2021
Originator:
Elizabeth Hansen
Email:
elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Disability Services
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Date: 3/31/2021
Location:
Weeks Hall or Virtual
Categories