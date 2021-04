Come join the RISE peer educators to get some fun buttons and learn all about sexual health! We’ll be outside the REC center from 9-11 on Tuesday- we'll see you there!

4/12/2021



Esmeralda Aguilera



Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 4/13/2021



Outside of REC entrance



