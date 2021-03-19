Summer internship application is due Monday, March 29th.

Internship Description:

LHUCA Internship Supervisor: Jordan Canal, Programs Coordinator

TTU Internship Advisor: Dr. Janis Elliott

Credit: unpaid; 3 Independent Study credit hours (ARTH4304). This course may count toward fulfillment of the minor in Art History.

Prerequisites: minimum of one upper-level Art History course with a final grade of B+ or above

Dates: June 2 – August 7, 2021

Internship Description: This internship is designed to give undergraduate students 90 hours of field work at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), located in Lubbock, Texas. LHUCA is one of the region’s premier institutions dedicated to contemporary visual and performing arts. The Summer intern will research, write, and design an Educational Guide to serve as a resource for members of the Lubbock community and beyond. This guide will include exhibition descriptions, key concepts, artist biographies, and images related to LHUCA’s Fall 2021 exhibition season. In preparation for the guide, the intern will be expected to conduct scholarly research using TTU’s library and through informal and formal interviews with LHUCA staff and exhibition artists.

**In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the internship is designed to be able to be conducted remotely, if desired. However, students are welcome and encouraged to participate in various in-person activities at LHUCA throughout the semester to help fulfill their 90 internship hours. In-person activities include, exhibition installation/de-installation, programming and event set-up and assistance. Interns participating in on-site activities must wear a mask at all times and practice proper distancing while on the premises.

Internship Assessments: To successfully complete the internship, students are expected to carry out the capstone project devised in consultation with Internship Supervisor and TTU Advisor. In addition, interns are expected to compose an essay of no fewer than 1,000 words that reflects on internship experiences and how these experiences have meaningfully shaped the student’s understanding of arts institutions. All materials will be due to the Internship Supervisor and TTU Advisor one week prior to the end of the semester.





For application and further information, please contact Dr. Janis Elliott, Associate Professor of Medieval Art History (janis.elliott@ttu.edu), or Dr. Lesley Wolff (lesley.wolff@ttu.edu), Assistant Professor of Latinx and Latin American Art History.