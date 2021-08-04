TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NEXT WEEK: University Outreach & Engagement Virtual Open House

 

University Outreach & Engagement

VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE

April 8, 2021 | 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

 
Have you always wanted to learn more about University Outreach and Engagement?  Are you interested in Engaged Scholarship, but have not had a chance to find out more? Well, here is your opportunity! During our informal Open House, you will get a chance to:

  • Learn about our faculty and staff support services
  • Share your idea for a project
  • Discover ways of engaging with communities
  • Discuss current issues and needs in the local community
  • Discover the value and benefits of engaging with communities
  • Explore the spectrum of engagement opportunities
  • Find out how to advance your work from “outreach” to “engaged scholarship”
  • Connect with like-minded colleagues

Be sure to register for this event and add it to your calendar! We look forward to seeing you.

 
Posted:
4/2/2021

Originator:
Katie Howell

Email:
katie.howell@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 4/8/2021

Location:
Virtual Online - register to join

