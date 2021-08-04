|
University Outreach & Engagement
VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE
April 8, 2021 | 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.
Have you always wanted to learn more about University Outreach and Engagement? Are you interested in Engaged Scholarship, but have not had a chance to find out more? Well, here is your opportunity! During our informal Open House, you will get a chance to:
- Learn about our faculty and staff support services
- Share your idea for a project
- Discover ways of engaging with communities
- Discuss current issues and needs in the local community
- Discover the value and benefits of engaging with communities
- Explore the spectrum of engagement opportunities
- Find out how to advance your work from “outreach” to “engaged scholarship”
- Connect with like-minded colleagues
Be sure to register for this event and add it to your calendar! We look forward to seeing you.