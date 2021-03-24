Hi my name is Chaz Kennedy and I am the President of Turning Point USA at Texas Tech University which is a politically conservative student organization that advocates for freedom of speech and press, 2nd amendment rights, lower taxes, capitalism, economic and political freedom, limited government, education on political issues, and social conservative values.

And we will be hosting our chapter meeting on Wednesday where we will be playing a game of Kahoot based on political trivia, play music, you can meet our wonderful officers, earn prizes, hear about future annoucements and speakers, and have fun!





