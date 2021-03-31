March 31, 2021 Join us TOMORROW for the 4th Annual Engaged Scholarship Symposium as part of Texas Tech’s 2021 Discoveries to Impact (DTI) Conference. The Engaged Scholarship Symposium will feature virtual panel presentations by the 2021 Recipients of the President's Engaged Scholarship Awards. The award-winning teams will provide an overview of their projects and highlight their strategies for finding and engaging with community partners in mutually beneficial ways. They will share their challenges, best practices, and lessons learned. They will also discuss the impacts that their engagement has had on communities, as well as their teaching, research/creative activity, and scholarship. Students who were involved in these projects will share their perspectives and discuss the impacts that the experience has had on their learning and academic pathway. The symposium is comprised of a Morning Session (10:00 - 11:30 a.m.) and an Afternoon Session (2:00 - 3:30 p.m.) featuring two back-to-back presentations each. It will also feature a Keynote Session (1:00 - 1:50 p.m.).



SYMPOSIUM KEYNOTE SESSION

Be sure to join us for the Keynote Session as Economic Development Director Courtney Griesel of Springfield, Oregon discusses the contemporary issues that urban communities are faced with. Participants will gain an understanding of the important role that university resources and expertise can play in helping address these issues, and discover ways of bringing those together with local governments and other community partners to find and implement long-term solutions.



DISCOVERIES TO IMPACT 2021

The 2021 Discoveries to Impact (DTI) Conference is offered in partnership between Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub, the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Research Experiences (TrUE), the Center for the Integration of STEM Education and Research (CISER), and University Outreach and Engagement. All DTI events will be held virtually this year, and there is no charge to attend. Sessions are open to faculty, staff, and students as well as the general public. Interested individuals may attend any or all sessions once registered.



INFORMATION & REGISTRATION

Visit dti.ttu.edu to register for the 2021 Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium and other events during Discoveries to Impact 2021. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing a Zoom link to the sessions. Advance Registration is required.

We look forward to seeing you there!