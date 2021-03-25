On Thursday at 8PM, TechCFR will be hosting a virtual meeting with guest speaker Dr. Sothy Eng. Dr. Eng is an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii, and he will be speaking about his research into community gardening. Dr. Eng received his M.S. and Ph.D. in HDFS from Texas Tech, so if you have questions regarding the HDFS graduate and what a subsequent career would look like, he would be an excellent person to ask. The Zoom information for the meeting is below.







Meeting ID: 934 4611 6775

Passcode: 013513



