Feminist First Friday - April 2nd, featuring Margaret Randle and Dr. Mimi Zumwalt.

Ms. Margaret Randle retired from the Lubbock Independent School District after 42 years of distinguished service. She finished her career as the Principal of the Joan Y. Ervin Elementary School (formerly Phyllis Wheatley Elementary). Margaret served for 20 years as the host of the popular community information television show "What's Happening" and she has served as President of the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha and the Delta Kappa Gama Teacher's Society. Margaret is currently the president of the Lubbock International Airport Board. She is the first female president and only the second African American president of that board. Margaret Randle has served as a role model and mentor to countless numbers of teachers, administrators, and students, and served the community on the Board of the South Plains Food Bank, Junior League, TTU's Head Start Advisory Board for HDFS, and many other organizations throughout Lubbock.

Mimi Zumwalt, M.D., is a tenured professor in the School of Medicine Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Director of the Sports Medicine Division in the Department of Family Medicine and a clinical adjunct in the School of Health Professions Department of Rehabilitation Sciences. Dr. Zumwalt earned an undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and went on to complete her medical studies from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She completed a transitional internship at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, in El Paso, Texas. She spent two years as a flight surgeon with at Ft. Rucker-Enterprise and served in Iran/Iraq receiving a combat medic badge. Dr. Zumwalt does clinical research on gender differences in musculoskeletal injuries, female athletic issues, fitness/wellness; nutrition/dietetics, & stem cells. She is currently finalizing the 3rd edition of her book The Active Female-Health Issues throughout the Lifespan with Dr. Robert-Mccomb. Dr. Zumwalt is also an ACSM certified exercise leader/HIIT trainer and fitness consultant/competitor.