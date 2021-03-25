The Lubbock Society of the Archaeological Institute of America is proud to present a lecture by Dr. Aimee Genova, Research Fellow at the Center for Hellenic Studies, Harvard University, entitled: Asserting Ownership: Knossos and the Case against Sir Arthur Evans.





The archaeological site of Kefala Hill-Knossos is largely associated with Sir Arthur Evans’s excavations that began in 1900 and his “Minoan” classification of the Bronze Age civilization of Crete. However, interest in the site began much earlier partly due to Minos Kalokairinos’s first excavation of the site in 1878/9 and the objects he recovered as the first local excavator. Subsequently, the land entitlement to Kefala Hill-Knossos became the center of a legal complaint filed by Kalokairinos on 30 June 1907. This talk will address the “ownership” of Knossos both in terms of the legal permissions involved, as well as the incorporation of the site into Eurocentric narratives and the political tensions brought on by foreign archaeological influence before the island’s annexation to the Kingdom of Greece.



