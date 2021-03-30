You are invited to join the Dream Resource Center in partnership with School of Law Legal Interns for a virtual session entitled, “Staying Informed: Understanding DACA.” Learn a brief history of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Act, how the program has evolved to what it is today, and the best ways to support and refer DREAMers and students with mixed family status to available resources at Tech.

Register here to join us for this informative session: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPO1J52eSzQZNsSobtpMon-VUMjVCVTA4UTdQM1pSNEYzSkVTTTZNNUgwVC4u