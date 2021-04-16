The BurkTech Players are proud to present our production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" on April 16th & 17th at 7pm. This virtual musical production will be available via the BurkTech YouTube channel.
Tickets are free but reservations are required to receive the show link. Please click the link to reserve your spot! http://bit.ly/BTCharlieBrown
* The BurkTech Players is a collaboration of students from the TTU School of Theatre and Dance and the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research.