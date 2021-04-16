The BurkTech Players are proud to present our production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" on April 16th & 17th at 7pm. This virtual musical production will be available via the BurkTech YouTube channel.





http://bit.ly/BTCharlieBrown Tickets are free but reservations are required to receive the show link. Please click the link to reserve your spot!





* The BurkTech Players is a collaboration of students from the TTU School of Theatre and Dance and the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research.