IP 101: Copyrights, Trademarks, and Patents

Join the Lubbock Small Business Development Center on Tuesday April 6th as we host Cameron Smith, JD, CLP; the Interim Managing Director of Texas Tech University’s Office of Research and Commercialization to discuss the intricacies of intellectual property during a FREE online webinar.

Attendees will gain an understanding in how copyrights, trademarks, and patents can be valuable to the success of their business in a variety of ways such as providing protection for their ideas, branding, and marketing materials; or as they are surveying their competitors' activities.

Learn what you need to know about intellectual property and how they relate to you as a small business owner or entrepreneur!

Sign-up Here: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15306

Once you have signed up, you will receive the Zoom link to complete your registration for the webinar.

When: Tuesday, April 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Where: Online Via Zoom

Questions? Contact our office at (806) 745-1637