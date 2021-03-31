|
Join College Connect as a paid camp counselor during Summer I or Summer II. Attend our Info Session virtually on March 31st from 10:00-11:00 pm in Holden Hall 004 to learn more information. Must be a Tech student, at least 18, and have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5. Internship credit is also available to those who require it.
|Posted:
3/30/2021
Originator:
Courtnee Howze
Email:
courtnee.r.howze@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 3/31/2021
Location:
Holden Hall 004
Categories