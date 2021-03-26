Students will study human culture in historical perspective by examining the development of culture as well as comparing present cultures. Major topics to be examined are anthropology and its subfields; the characteristics of culture; language and communication; social, personality, and gender identity; patterns of subsistence and exchange; sex, marriage, and the family; kinship and other methods of grouping; politics, power, and violence; spirituality, religion and the supernatural; mechanisms of change; and global challenges and the role of anthropology.



Course Requirements: Exams, an essay, short quizzes

Questions? Contact Lap Siu at lap.siu@ttu.edu