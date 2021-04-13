TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These 2-hr courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses this week will be held via Zoom

ShortCourses offered this week:

  • PowerPoint—4/12/2021 @ 10:00AM
  • Photoshop—4/13/2021 @ 2:00PM
  • Dreamweaver—4/14/2021 @ 10:00AM
  • InDesign—4/15/2021 @ 2:00PM

For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.
Posted:
4/12/2021

Originator:
IT Education

Email:
iteducation@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


