Whether you are looking for an internship, part-time or full-time position, you will find numerous opportunities at the All Majors Virtual Career Fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your major. Attend this fair to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather valuable knowledge about the recruiting companies.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 5:00pm
Platform: CareerEco
Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged
Student Registration