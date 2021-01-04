Whether you are looking for an internship, part-time or full-time position, you will find numerous opportunities at the All Majors Virtual Career Fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your major. Attend this fair to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather valuable knowledge about the recruiting companies.

Event Details Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Platform: CareerEco

Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged Student Registration

3/30/2021



Tori Coleman



Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu



University Career Center



Student Employment/Career Opportunities

