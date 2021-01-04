TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Texas Tech Virtual Career Fair | April 1st

Whether you are looking for an internship, part-time or full-time position, you will find numerous opportunities at the All Majors Virtual Career Fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your major. Attend this fair to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather valuable knowledge about the recruiting companies.


Event Details

 

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 5:00pm
Platform: CareerEco
Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged

Student Registration
