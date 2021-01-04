Zora J Murff: "Student Voices" Discussion Series

April 1, 2021 from 11:00 AM -11:45 PM.

April 1, 2021 from 11:00 AM -11:45 PM.



"Student Voices” is meant to create a student space for reflection and critical conversation that furthers the impact of our encounter with artists and scholars who engage with issues of race and social justice. Through this programming, the student subcommittee of the Committee for Equity through Engaged Education (CE3) seeks to bring students together from the School of Art and across the campus, for a moderated discussion of 30-45 minutes. Discussion moderators are graduate students whose research interests align with the topics discussed by the Race and Social Justice Speakers. This project proposes to provide opportunities for students to ask questions that pertain not just to scholarship but also to the challenges that professionals of color face in their respective fields. Creating a space for such conversations would allow students of diverse backgrounds to re-imagine and re-shape their own career paths.

Artist and educator Zora J Murff was the second presenter in the School of Art's Spring 2021 Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speaker's Series on March 26th. Zora J Murff's body of photographic practice characterizes how documentation of anti-black violence has been used to shame black individuals and how we have used those images inversely to interrupt the collective belief of a racial hierarchy. Challenging the use of image as objective document, Murff addresses the convergence of physical and social landscapes, reinterpreting complex narratives about race, power and violence.

The "Student Voices" Discussion Series is supported through the ARTS IN ACTION MICRO-GRANT INITIATIVE of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.



For upcoming presentations, Go to the Landmark Arts Speakers Series webpage for details and registration links for the respective presentations. All presentations are free and open to the public.